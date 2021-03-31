Mumbai: Speculations were rife suggesting differences between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha. The two actors play the role of Jethalal Gada, and Taarak Mehta, respectively, and while they are seen as best friends on the show, several reports mentioned a rift between them. Also Read - Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal, Dayaben, Bapuji And Tapu Sena Now In an Animated Series

It was also believed that the two head straight to their vanity vans after completing their shots, and don’t talk to each other beyond work. However, breaking his silence on such rumours, Shailesh told a daily that there’s no truth to such reports. He laughed off and said that he’s very good friends with Dilip and their chemistry is even better in real-life than in reel-life. “Believe me, there is nothing like that between Dilip Joshi and me. Our relationship is much stronger than our on-screen relationship. We share the same makeup room and people on the set call us ‘best buddies’,” he told Dainik Bhaskar. Also Read - Inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi’s House - Simplicity All Over | View PICS

Denying all the speculations, Shailesh said that both he and Dilip are different personalities but they have always maintained a cordial relationship where there’s a lot of humour and mutual respect for each other. “We might have different personalities, but one thing is common between us — humour. We have a lot of fun on the set of our show. We have been working together for so many years, but we haven’t had any clash of thoughts yet. I hope it remains the same forever,” he said. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide AKA Mandar Chandwadkar Shares Health Update After Testing COVID-19 Positive | WATCH

Along with Shailesh and Dilip, many other actors seen on the show have been working together since the beginning. The Asit Modi-produced show went on air in the year 2008 and its popularity is still intact. Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Sunayana Fozdar, and Balwinder Singh Suri among others actors are also an important part of the show.

