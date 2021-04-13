Mumbai: Producer Asit Modi is not willing to give a clear answer to why and how will the popular character of Dayaben be back on Taara Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In his latest interview with a daily, he threw some light on what is happening at the production level to bring Disha Vakani back in the show. However, Modi refused to give any clarity. He though asked for support from the audience. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Director on Casting New Dayaben, Tells Fan 'Zyada Bolunga Toh Naya Director Le Aayenge'

Asit Kumar Modi, who earlier said that 'no one is bigger than the show', talked to Times of India, and said the industry is going through very tough times due to the rise in the COVID cases across the country and there are ample of new challenges in front of the team. He said he just wants the audience to support him for the next few months and forget everything else.

"I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show," he said.

Modi added that the return of Dayaben is not possible as of now because the strangest times we are dealing with that have changed everyone’s priorities. He said, “From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, a few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation.”

It’s been over three years since Disha’s exit from the show. What initially was a maternity leave became a never-ending wait for the audience, and now, the show is running without one of its prominent characters. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah though continues to entertain us with equal energy every day. Are you a fan of the show?