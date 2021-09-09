Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Munmun Duta and Raj Anadkat are together and their little flirting on social media was real. A report in a news daily now mentions that the 24 years old Raj, and 33-year old Munmun share a really close bond are dating each other. Not just that, all other cast members on the sets of the show are aware of their relationship and they have given them respect and privacy.Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Tappu Aka Raj Anadkat Dances On BTS' Permission To Dance, Fans Asks 'You Too ARMY?'

As per a report published in ETimes, Babita ji and Tappu are totally in love with each other and their chemistry is absolutely visible on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The report quoted a source close to the show mentioning that not just the show members but both the families also know about their bonding in real life. The source said, "Their respective families too, are not in the dark. Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date."

Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta has joined the cast of the show after a break of two months while Tappu aka Raj has been there for a long time now. They too reportedly seem to be quite serious about each other and look very happy together.

Earlier, in July this year, Raj had put a fire emoji on Munmun’s post on Instagram. Since then, the fans were curious to know if the two have been dating each other or was it a one-time thing on social media. Well, guess we have our answers now!