As per the week 29 BARC ratings, comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got the top slot on the list by beating the likes of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya in terms of the TRPs. The Sab TV show emerged as the top-rated Hindi entertainment programme and was followed by Kundali Bhagya at the second and the Anupama at the third slot on the list.

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashmah received 9143 impressions, Kundali Bhagya got 8649 and Sony TV's new show Anupama received 7832 impressions. Kumkum Bhagya slipped to the fourth position with the impressions of 7443. The viewership data was measured from July 13 to July 19.

The show's creator Asit Kumar Modi talked to Hindustan Times and expressed his excitement over the news. Taarak Mehta was one of the latest TV shows that went back to resume shooting after weeks of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi said that they were scared thinking about the audience's taste as most people shifted to the content available on the digital platforms during the lockdown. However, he said he's glad to see the audience's trust in the show.

“We were worried and scared that people’s tastes may have changed, given the three-month-long break that has opened up a variety of platforms for entertainment. People are watching stuff on OTT, they are going to various other places and getting them back on TV was a challenge. But I think the writers and the entire team worked hard, together to come up with fresh episodes that have garnered such viewership from audiences,” he said.