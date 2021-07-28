Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years today and fans can’t be more delighted. The popular sitcom entered the 14th year and the cast and crew are more geared up to entertain fans with great content. Remembering some of the iconic scenes from the serial, the fans expressed their excitement on Twitter and trended the name of the show on Twitter. While many shared memes on the show, others called it a legendary serial. Many fans are even celebrating the day as ‘Haso Hasao Divas’.Also Read - Munmun Dutta Explains THIS Is Why She Is Absent From Sets Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
One user tweeted, "13 years of this amazing show Red heart #TMKOC."
"13 years of happiness #TMKOC Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah is not just a show, it's an emotion dost Congratulations to the whole team", wrote another user.
Another Twitter user wrote, “#TMKOCy13 years to this gem! TMKOC old episodes are seriously mood refresher.Sparkles @AsitKumarrModi.”
Check Reactions Here:
The show’s success is attributed to its close connection with Indian society through its storyline and characters. Produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is India’s most-watched daily family comedy show. The show aired its first episode on July 28, 2008, and aims to bring a positive transformation in audiences’ perception towards societal issues through comedy. The show also enjoys a massive viewership[ of family audiences worldwide.