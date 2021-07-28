Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years today and fans can’t be more delighted. The popular sitcom entered the 14th year and the cast and crew are more geared up to entertain fans with great content. Remembering some of the iconic scenes from the serial, the fans expressed their excitement on Twitter and trended the name of the show on Twitter. While many shared memes on the show, others called it a legendary serial. Many fans are even celebrating the day as ‘Haso Hasao Divas’.Also Read - Munmun Dutta Explains THIS Is Why She Is Absent From Sets Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One user tweeted, “13 years of this amazing show Red heart #TMKOC.” Also Read - Munmun Dutta Casteist Slur Controversy: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Made To Sign Undertaking | Details Here

“13 years of happiness #TMKOC Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah is not just a show, it’s an emotion dost Congratulations to the whole team”, wrote another user. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Is NOT Quitting Show, Production Confirms

Another Twitter user wrote, “#TMKOCy13 years to this gem! TMKOC old episodes are seriously mood refresher.Sparkles @AsitKumarrModi.”

13 year of best Indian comedy series ever that makes our childhood more great #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/SxwpFRNBtS — memeh0lic (@pratikdoley) July 28, 2021

13 years of happiness ❤❤#TMKOC Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah is not just a show, it’s an emotion dost❤❤ Congratulations to the whole team pic.twitter.com/4GRVxK585H — Sidnaaz Fam (@sidnaaz_fam) July 28, 2021

Me and my gang moving from new episode to old episodes of #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/sQo1GxDeZg — Rishi (@Rishii1030) July 28, 2021

Old episodes of tmkoc is gold❤.

13yrs of tmkoc#TMKOCpic.twitter.com/7sSanS0HLM — (@JaaniyaMere) July 28, 2021

Congratulations to #TMKOC team for completing 13 years!! Always been my most favourite show! Keep making ppl laugh.. #HasoHasaoDiwas #Jethalal pic.twitter.com/Y5Xdsga3Zi — Vishal.. (@_vishaaaal) July 28, 2021

years of #TMKOC. What an remarkable journey it has been. A proper family show with hell of laughs. Loved it. Thank you for making my childhood awesome. Here are the Top 3 scenes which I love the most. pic.twitter.com/E8iicMa7Ui — @rohit_.sharma_❣️ (@ImRo45_264) July 28, 2021

13 years passed

It’s not only journey of Tmkoc team but also the journey of viewers … Feeling so happy because I enjoyed this journey as a viewer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TMKOC #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/VPqnrfga2Z — ꪀꫀꫝꪖ (@NeSa_neha) July 28, 2021

My childhood and Still Favourite show #TMKOC completes 13 years pic.twitter.com/SrHY5UMeEa — Shubham Mishra (@ishubhammishra_) July 28, 2021

Taarak mehta ka oolta chasmah is the best & favorite show for ever.

One most interesting thing is –

It’s complete his success more on my birthday..

Now,13 year completes on #28july..

Celebrate it’s success..#HasoHasaoDivas#TMKOC — Ankur Gupta (@AnkurGu67338183) July 28, 2021



The show’s success is attributed to its close connection with Indian society through its storyline and characters. Produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is India’s most-watched daily family comedy show. The show aired its first episode on July 28, 2008, and aims to bring a positive transformation in audiences’ perception towards societal issues through comedy. The show also enjoys a massive viewership[ of family audiences worldwide.