In the upcoming episode of the popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), the viewers will get a hint about Daya's return on the show. Daya promises Jethalal to return home soon and he gets teary-eyed. It so happened that Jethalal's brother-in-law, Sunderlal, has dropped in at home unannounced. Sunderlal and his friends are elated to give Jethalal news of Daya's homecoming. While Jethalal chases him to find out the reason for his arrival, he keeps dodging his questions. They are playing Garba, raiding the kitchen, fooling around, and doing everything except informing Jethalal about the reason for his visit.

Jethalal then starts wondering that his surprise visit is his need for money and he makes his brother-in-law admit that he is not in his house for money. He then informs Jethalal that he has started a new business in real estate. Though he is relieved about hearing the news but soon gets worried thinking about what he has in store for him. Finally, after much pleading and nudging, Sunderlal hands him over the letter from Daya. Reading the letter, he gets emotional and can't believe the news. In the letter, Daya promised him to return home soon and that there are some more things to take care of.

This is a very interesting twist and looks like, finally, Daya will return to the show. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji Gives Out Hilarious Expressions On Shehnaaz Gill's 'Shona' | WATCH

Disha Vikani, known for her popular character Daya Ben from one of the longest-running and successful shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah did not return to the show after her maternity leave. She had quit the show in 2017 after the birth of her daughter.

Are You Excited About Daya’s Return in The Show?