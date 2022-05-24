Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sab TV’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah never ceases to grow old and boring for the audiences who absolutely love the show. Jetha Lal and Daya Ben, the famous Gujarati couple of Gokhuldaam society, were perhaps everyone’s favourite on the show. But after Daya Ben’s exit, fans were disappointed as they missed Disha Vakani. Disha had quit the show as she had to go on a maternity break. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that he will bring back the character of Daya Ben, who is Jethalal’s wife.Also Read - Viral Video: Makeup Artist's Stunning Transformation Into 'Jethalal' From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Will Bowl You Over | Watch

The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah producer told ETimes, "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben's character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and the audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi." But it's not sure whether the show will get actor Disha Vakani could as she is busy with her mommy duties.

Asit further revealed, "I don't know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relationship with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities." He said that she had a personal life, and he was not in a position to comment on the same. He further said, "Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before."

