Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dayaben Debacle: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will once again witness the return of the iconic character Dayaben. The TV’s beloved sitcom recently dropped a few promos hinting at the return of Dayaben. The show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier said that Dayaben’s character will return to the show with or without Disha Vakani. While the face of Dayaben has not yet been unveiled, fans have slammed the makers for ‘playing’ with their emotions and making them a fool.Also Read - CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Robbed Off Cash, Important Documents, Files Police Complaint
Netizens Slam Makers of The Show
Disha went on a maternity break in 2018 while the makers had decided to wait until she decides to return. It’s been 3 years since Dayaben went missing from the show as netizens have criticized Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally responded and stated since Disha Vakani’s return doesn’t seem to be possible, they are auditioning for new faces for Dayaben’s character. Also Read - Disha Vakani Will Not Return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Hunts Begin For New Dayaben
Auditions For New Dayaben Begin
Speaking to ETimes, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Ab yeh story ka mamla hai. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character.” Also Read - Congratulations! Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Welcomes Home a Baby Boy
Disha Vakani Likely to be Replaced
Asit Kumarr Modi opined, “If she comes back, it will be very good as she is like family. But since her return doesn’t seem to be possible, we are auditioning for a replacement. As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben cannot return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time.”
A netizen while accusing the makers for misleading through promo had earlier written, “Daya bhabhi ke nam pe aaya kya ek putla or letter….ab ye or nhi chlega, hmari feelings hurt ho rhi h yaaarrr.” Another user wrote, “bhai asit bhai ko bolo ki audianse k sath mzak na kre…..public ko pagal samaj kr bethe ho kya…isse achha serial dekhna hi 6od dena hai…”
