Auditions For New Dayaben Begin

Speaking to ETimes, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Ab yeh story ka mamla hai. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character.” Also Read - Congratulations! Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Welcomes Home a Baby Boy

Disha Vakani Likely to be Replaced

Asit Kumarr Modi opined, “If she comes back, it will be very good as she is like family. But since her return doesn’t seem to be possible, we are auditioning for a replacement. As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben cannot return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time.”

A netizen while accusing the makers for misleading through promo had earlier written, “Daya bhabhi ke nam pe aaya kya ek putla or letter….ab ye or nhi chlega, hmari feelings hurt ho rhi h yaaarrr.” Another user wrote, “bhai asit bhai ko bolo ki audianse k sath mzak na kre…..public ko pagal samaj kr bethe ho kya…isse achha serial dekhna hi 6od dena hai…”



For more updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dayaben, check out this space at India.com.