Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dayaben Debacle: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will once again witness the return of the iconic character Dayaben. The TV's beloved sitcom recently dropped a few promos hinting at the return of Dayaben. The show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier said that Dayaben's character will return to the show with or without Disha Vakani. While the face of Dayaben has not yet been unveiled, fans have slammed the makers for 'playing' with their emotions and making them a fool.

Netizens Slam Makers of The Show

Disha went on a maternity break in 2018 while the makers had decided to wait until she decides to return. It's been 3 years since Dayaben went missing from the show as netizens have criticized Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally responded and stated since Disha Vakani's return doesn't seem to be possible, they are auditioning for new faces for Dayaben's character.