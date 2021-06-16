Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani who is known for her popular role Dayaben has been missing from the show and it’s been a long time now. Fans really want her back as Dayaben and this has always been a hot topic whenever we talk about TMKOC. For fans who love Disha Vakani’s one-liners and funny stills, here is something really interesting. Disha’s crazy and old dance video is doing rounds on the internet where she is performing Koli dance like fishermen on the song Dariya Kinare Ek Bungalow from the film Sabse Bada Rupaiya. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Neha Mehta AKA Anjali Bhabhi Is All Set To Return With Women Centric Film

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s never seen before avatar in dance video

Disha Vakani’s hot dance video was uploaded in 2016 and recently it started going viral. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor’s hot and sexy avatar in a yellow skirt and a backless top is something you cannot miss. In the video, Disha Vakani gives naughty expressions as she plays the role of a pickpocket. The video has garnered over 9lakh views and fans couldn’t stop praising her for the performance. Also Read - Anupamaa Becomes TRP Queen, Beats Imlie, And Indian Idol 12 With Huge Ratings | Top Five TV Shows This Week

Watch Disha Vakani’s sensuous Koli dance here:

Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Struggles To Chop Potatoes As She Lives Village Life | See Photos

Will Disha Vakani make a comeback in The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

The show’s producer Asit Modi in an interview mentioned that the possibility of Disha’s return is going on for years now and that the team is still waiting for her to come back. He further said that if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Dayaben. “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya,” he said.