Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is preparing for the wedding of his real-life daughter Niyati Joshi this month. The actor, who is popular for playing the role of Jethalal in the hit comedy show, is superbly busy with the preparations for the wedding that is reportedly happening on December 11 in Mumbai. A report published in the entertainment portal Koimoi mentioned that the wedding is taking place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and the actor is personally looking into every minute detail related to the wedding.

The report quoted sources close to the actor mentioning that apart from the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi has also invited others who were earlier associated with the show including Disha Vakani who played Dayaben and Bhavya Gandhi who played the role of Tappu in the show. However, various media reports suggest that while Disha has accepted the invitation, she has also expressed that she won't be attending the wedding due to reasons best known to her.

Disha has reportedly decided to pay a visit to the family to bless Dilip's daughter Niyati before her big-fat Indian wedding later next week. The rest of the team including Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, along with the show's producer Asit Modi are all excited to take part in the wedding festivities.

