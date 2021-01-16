Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went through a lot of changes in the last year ever since the show’s much-loved Dayaben aka Disha Vakani left the show. The actor took a maternity break and never returned. Now, in an interview, Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak talked about missing Disha on the show and how it would be all so amazing to work with her again after so many years. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Was Tappu Aka Bhavya Gandhi Fired From The Show Because of Misconduct? Here's What he Says

Nayak said that everybody is hoping Disha will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In an interview with Times of India, he said, "We are all waiting for years now. It has been a long wait and we are all hoping that she will return. In fact, if she clarifies to the producer, he can also think of a new Dayaben, but that decision is entirely with the production house. She is important to the show and the entire team is tired of waiting for her."

The actor has been away from the show following surgery. The story shows his character out of town. Nayak is still recuperating and would take some more time to join the sets of the show. Meanwhile, as mentioned by producer Asit Modi, the talks are still on between the production and Disha to have her back on the show. In October last year, Modi was quoted as saying, "I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show."

