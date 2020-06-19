Actor Disha Vakani might be away from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over a year now but her love for the show is intact. Not just the fans, Disha herself is missing the show and her latest Instagram post is the proof. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of her character Dayaben. The picture has her character dancing with Dilip Joshi‘s character Jethalal Gada. Also Read - TV Actor Jagesh Mukati Passes Away After Breathing Issues, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Pays Tribute

The fans love the chemistry between Dayaben and Jethalal and together, they make one of the most stunning on-screen pairs on the small screen. However, after Disha's exit from the show, the audience has been yearning to see them back together.

Neither Disha nor the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have said anything on her return to the show. Recently, when producer Asit Kumar Modi was asked about having Disha back on the show soon, he said it was not the right time to think about that amid the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Disha left the show for maternity leave when her daughter was born. However, she never returned after the leaves and speculations were rife that she demanded a fee-hike from the production that the makers apparently denied. Everyone associated with the show including her co-stars reportedly tried to build a common ground between her and the makers but the issue couldn’t be sorted out.

Before the lockdown was announced this year, various reports suggested that Disha is going to come back for a special episode and she will be soon shooting for the same. However, neither the actor shot for any episode nor she appeared on the show even for a day. Seems like the fans are going to wait longer!