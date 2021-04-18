Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not returned to the show after her maternity break and fans are eagerly waiting for her return on the show. Now, a close to the production house revealed that Disha Vakani appeared on the sets of the popular show but it has nothing to do with her return on the show rather she visited the sets to meet her friends. A source was quoted as saying, “Disha has been associated with the show for a really long time. It is obvious for her to share a heartfelt bond with her co-stars. Her return may be still in question, but that did not keep her from meeting her friends on sets. She came on sets to meet everyone as it had been a long time. Everyone was elated to see her and it was light yet happy environment on sets.” Also Read - Here's What Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Says on Members Including Goli Testing COVID Positive

Meanwhile, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still under question. However, producer Asit Modi had told Times of India, ““I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show. From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, a few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation.” Also Read - COVID19: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Members Including 'Goli' Kush Shah Test Positive

As per the latest reports, the makers have found a new face of Dayaben and it is likely that Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Mehta, will play the role of Dayaben. Disha Vikani, known for her popular character Dayaben from one of the longest-running and successful shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah did not return to the show after her maternity leave. She had quit the show in 2017 after the birth of her daughter. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fees Per Episode of Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha And Others Revealed