Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is trending big on Google after her old interview went viral where she talked about her throat issues. There were reports all over social media that Disha had suffered throat cancer because of her character Dayaben’s peculiar voice in the show. Reacting to these reports, Disha’s brother Mukul Vakani, who plays Sundar on TMKOC, told ETimes, “Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Remarks on Soundarya Sharma's Under Garments Make Netizens Go ‘Chi Chi...' - Check Tweets

In 2010, Disha Vakani once spoke her heart out about the issue that she got due to the peculiar voice of Dayaben. Disha said that it was very tough to maintain the same voice every time, but God has been kind as it has never damaged her voice or created any throat problems. She used to shoot continuously for 11-12 hours a day. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Disha Vakani Suffered Throat Issues Due to Dayaben Character's Peculiar Voice

Disha has been long missing from TMKOC as she went on maternity leave. Since then, she is missing from the show and the makers have also didn’t found any other Dayaben. Fans are eagerly waiting for her re-entry in the show but there is no confirmation from their end whether Disha will join Taarak Mehta or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori And Sreejita Get Into Ugly Fight After Latter’s ‘Standard Less' Remark