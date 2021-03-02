Actor Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be a mystery even after years of her quitting the show. While producer Asit Kumar Modi has always maintained that the show is not bigger than any individual, the star-cast has mentioned that they miss Disha but they have no idea about her comeback. Now, in her latest interview, actor Sunayana Fozdar mentioned how the show is not about one person when asked to comment on Disha’s return. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben is Missed on Sets, Nattu Kaka Speaks About Disha Vakani's Return

Sunayana, who plays the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the show, added that she has never met Disha and no one in the show knows if she'll be back or not. The actor said that Asit Modi, the producer, is the best person to provide some clarity on this. "I wish I knew this answer, I really wish. Because I have never met her (Disha Vakani) and honestly, I would love to meet her or whatever. Humko abhi tak aisi koi baat boli nai gayi hai, we don't know anything at all. I mean it, we really don't know. The best person is Asit sir to answer this question. Kyuki hum khud bhi janna chahte hai, hum bhi ek dusre ko kaafi baar puchte hai. Kisiko kuch nahi pata hai," she said.

Sunayana replaced actor Neha Mehta in the role of Anjali. She went ahead to say that the show is about all the characters and everyone shares that platform in their equal sense, therefore the credit of the show's popularity or success can't be given to one actor. "Also see, the show is about everyone. It's not just about one character, the best part of the show is about that. So if a character is still loved and missed but still people are watching the show and it's doing well, that means it's a team effort. No one person can take the entire credit, koi ek lead nahi hai. Sabke apne favourites hai, jiski wajah se show abhi tak chal raha hai," she explained.

Neither Disha nor Asit has given any official statement on the issue yet. Disha has neither been replaced nor she has announced her return on the sets. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!