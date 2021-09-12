Mumbai: Munmun Dutta has finally broken her silence against the reports and online trolls for her alleged relationship with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat. Slamming the reports and trolls for ‘age-shaming, ‘slut-shaming’ her, she wrote in a long Instagram post, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so-called ‘LITERATE’ ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didnn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not.”Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal Memes Trend as Twitter Warms up to Reports of Babita ji-Tappu's Relationship

She also blasted at media and wrote, “To the media and their zero credibility ‘journos’, who has given u the right to post ‘IMAGINARY’ ‘MADE UP’ articles in people’s name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don’t stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who has just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/ headlines at the cost of someone’s dignity, but R U GOING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR WRECKING HAVOC IN THEIR LIVES?? If No then, YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!! (sic).” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji-Tappu Are Really Dating And Their Families Also Know About it

See Full Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Recently, reports surfaced stating that Mummun and Raj, who have an age-gap of 9 years, are in a relationship. Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta is popularly known as BabitaJi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah while Raj plays the role of Tapu.