Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta on Saturday treated fans with her mesmerising pictures in a hot leopard print bikini. Taking to Instagram, she shared her throwback pictures from her trip to Jordan, where she took the famous mud bath at the Dead Sea. The photos date back to 2017 and the actor can be seen taking the famous mud bath clad in a sexy monokini.

She captioned it, "Dead Sea and it's a therapeutic mud bath. (sic)"

Munmun seems to be missing her Jordan holiday as she shared more gorgeous pictures on Instagram. Giving a glimpse of her holiday in a series of photos, she wrote, “#Photodump from Jordan… 4 years back … 2017. Wadi Rum, Petra, Jerash, Amman , Aqaba Red Sea, and more. So glad that I chose to work and travel the world, explore and experience everything that came along with it….”

Munmun Dutta has been in the news in the past few months for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a viral video on social media. She has been booked under IPC sections 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 3 of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.

Following flak for her video, she issued an apology that read, “This is in reference to a video I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of it meaning I immediately took the part down. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same (sic).”

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta is popularly known as BabitaJi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.