Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Bhide is an enchanting beauty and there is no denying it. Taking to Instagram, Nidhi shared a picture from her bold photoshoot leaving fans smitten over her sultry look. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a deep neckline pink body-hugging dress teamed up with a couple of hula hoops placed on her both shoulders. Apart from her hot look, her colourful and bold makeup grabbed eyeballs.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali To Participate In The Controversial Show?

For the makeup, she went bold with green eye-shadow with kohl and eye-liner in her eyes teamed up with brushed-up cherry cheeks and bold pink lip shade. For the hair style, she opted for double buns on both sides leaving her deadlocks to fall back. Needless to say, she looks hot in the latest bold photoshoot. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 13 Years: Know Whopping Salaries of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta And Others Per Episode

She captioned the post, “Your mind is a stream of colors. Extending beyond our sky. A land of infinite wonders. A billion lightyears from here now. Light my love! (sic)” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 13 Years Of Happysodes, Fans Call It 'Haso Hasao Divas'

Check Out The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)



The fans went smitten over her look while many wondered that their Sonu has changed alot. One user wrote, “yai sab tappu nai hi sikhaya hoga.”

While the other commented, “You are working at wrong place u probably should go to Disney.”

“Tu bahot change ho gayeli h re Sonu”, wrote another.

Check Reactions Here:

For the uninitiated, Nidhi Bhanushali has been approached by the Bigg Boss 15 makers and is likely to participate in Karan Johar hosted show. As per a report in SpotboyE, the actor is in talks with the makers of the controversial reality show. However, there is no official confirmation either from Nidhi Bhanushali or from the makers so far.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.