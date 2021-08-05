Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Bhide loves travelling and exploring new places. She often shares a glimpse of her vacations in the mountains, forests, and beaches. This time, she opted for a Himachal Pradesh trip and gave fans a glimpse of the picturesque location with mountains at the backdrop. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie clad in a blue tank top teamed up with a white top worn over it. With absolutely no makeup, she completed her look by pining the front hair leaving her deadlocks to fall back.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Goes Sultry in Body-Hugging Deep Neck Dress, Fans Ask 'Sonu Tujhe Kya Ho Gaya Re'

In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her contagious smile as her pet dog relaxes on the misty hills. Sharing her experience with nature, she wrote, “Hey there, it’s been a while since i made an entry in the #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims. Here we are in Himachal Pradesh, sitting between misty mountains w @penchokutti ‘s new friend Kafi. Pretty flowers and pine trees all around us, the weather is in our favour – perfect blend between cool and sunny. P.s. – anyone who knows me, knows that i am shit scared of flowers but i guess I’m growing a slight liking towards their pretty colours slowly and steadily. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali To Participate In The Controversial Show?

A few days back, Nidhi shared her sizzling hot picture from her bold photoshoot. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a deep neckline pink body-hugging dress teamed up with a couple of hula hoops placed on her both shoulders. Apart from her hot look, her colourful and bold makeup grabbed eyeballs. For the makeup, she went bold with green eye-shadow with kohl and eye-liner in her eyes teamed up with brushed-up cherry cheeks and bold pink lip shade. For the hairstyle, she opted for double buns on both sides leaving her deadlocks to fall back. She captioned the post, “Your mind is a stream of colors. Extending beyond our sky. A land of infinite wonders. A billion lightyears from here now. Light my love! (sic)”

For the uninitiated, Nidhi Bhanushali has been approached by the Bigg Boss 15 makers and is likely to participate in Karan Johar hosted show. As per a report in SpotboyE, the actor is in talks with the makers of the controversial reality show. However, there is no official confirmation either from Nidhi Bhanushali or from the makers so far.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.