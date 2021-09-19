Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Bhide often shares glimpses of picturesque locations as she is an avid traveller. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram stories to share her sparkling selfie in deep-neckline black top teamed up with her contagious smile, nose ring, and deadlocks. She can be seen standing at a beautiful location with greenery all around. She looked fabulously hot in the latest photo.Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Nidhi Bhanushali To Enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15? This Is What We Know

Earlier, she shared her burning hot picture in a strapless bikini as she flaunted her perfect abs. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Prashant Bajaj Gets Shoulder Injury in Car Accident

She often shares pictures from her travel diaries. Check it out here. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Breaks Silence On Dating Raj Anadkat: 'It Didn't Take 13 Minutes To Rip My Dignity Apart'

For the uninitiated, Nidhi Bhanushali has been approached by the Bigg Boss 15 makers and is likely to participate in Karan Johar hosted show. As per a report in SpotboyE, the actor is in talks with the makers of the controversial reality show. However, there is no official confirmation either from Nidhi Bhanushali or from the makers so far.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.