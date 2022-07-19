Nidhi Bhanushali Haircut Shocking Transformation: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali used to play the role of Sonu Bhide. Ever since she left the famous sitcom, the actress has become an explorer. From mountains to beaches, Nidhi Bhanushali has turned into a vlogger who loves to visit unknown places in India and abroad. After turning heads in her hot and sexy bikini pictures with dreadlocks, Nidhi Bhanushali has now surprised her fans with a new haircut and its boy cut this time.Also Read - Riya Sen Hot Looks: Times When Actress Crossed All The Limits Of Boldness - Watch Video

Nidhi Bhanushali is currently holidaying in Bali and during her trip, she got a short haircut. On Tuesday, Nidhi shared pictures from Bali where she could be seen posing for a sunkissed look in a strappy black top with hot blue denim shorts. In another photo, the TMKOC actress flaunted her latest look with short hair. Nidhi smiled for the camera on the beach with a no makeup look. Fans weren’t happy with her new look as one of the users commented, “Yeh Kya Karlia Hain”. Another user asked, “Sonu tere baal kahan gaye?” Fans also compared her with Eleven from Stranger Things. Also Read - Apple Joins Tech Giants Google, Microsoft, Amazon In Spree To Freeze Hiring Amid Recession Fears

A look at Nidhi Bhanushali’s new hair cut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

A look at the comment section:

Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.