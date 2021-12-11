Nashik: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi is all set to tie the knot. While the pre-wedding ceremonies are currently underway, a video is now going viral on social media in which Dilip Joshi can be seen jamming and dancing on dhol beats. The video is reportedly from Niyati Joshi’s Sangeet ceremony. While Dilip looks charming in a blue kurta, his jamming has won everyone’s hearts. Several people took to the comment section of the video saying ‘Jetha Bhai Chaa Gaye.’ While one of the social media users wrote, “Hidden talent of Jethalal,” another fan commented, “Waah Jethiya gada parivar ka naam raushan kar dia.”Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Looks Fabulously Hot In Latest Photo, Fans Go 'Wow'

Dilip Joshi’s daughter is all set to tie the knot on December 11 at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah including Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, along with the show’s producer Asit Modi will be joining the big fat Indian wedding. However, various media reports suggest that an invitation was also sent to Dayaben aka Disha Vakani but she will not be able to attend the wedding ceremony due to reasons best known to her.

Meanwhile, talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dilip Joshi has been a part of the show since its beginning i.e from July 28, 2008. The show recently completed 3300 episodes. On this special occasion, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi thanked viewers for showering love and being a constant support.