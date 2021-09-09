Jethalal memes: The fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are having a field day ever since the reports of Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat dating each other got confirmed by the media. The two actors who play the roles of Babita ji, and Tappu, respectively, are reportedly head over heels in love with each other and their families are also aware of their relationship. The fans, however, have started a meme-fest on Twitter by trending ‘Jethalal‘. The character played by Dilip Joshi in the show is father to Tappu and secretly likes Babita ji.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji-Tappu Are Really Dating And Their Families Also Know About it

This reel-life dynamic in their relationship vs the real-life rumours has got the fans excited. Twitter is filled with memes assuming Jethalal’s reactions to the news of his own son dating the woman whom he secretly likes. Check out a few hilarious memes here: Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Tappu Aka Raj Anadkat Dances On BTS' Permission To Dance, Fans Asks 'You Too ARMY?'

Jethalal:

dil toota to awaaz badi der tak sunai di…

Kuch iss tarah har tukde ne mere bete ki bewafai ki gavahi di

mai smbhlta bhi to Aakhir kaise

mujhe Kal mod par Babita ji mere bete ke saath dikhayi di pic.twitter.com/fdmp80X7GR — Ayushi_drdzDReAM Collab coming soon (@DrdzAyushi) September 9, 2021

#TMKOC I wish #jethalal would have said this Golden words to his son pic.twitter.com/usRMBohBed — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) September 9, 2021

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu are couple #jethalal from now on be like #TMKOC #Babitaji pic.twitter.com/9ddPcxpxAD — Punologist™ (@Punology1) September 9, 2021

Jethalal – Hume to apno ne luta gairo me kaha dam tha…#BewfaBabita #AastinKaSaanpTapu — Tanay तनय (@NanjanHu) September 9, 2021

Jetha lal after hearing heart breaking news. While in background

Dil jude bina hi tut gaye hath mile bina hi chhut gaye…. Chan Se jo tute koi sapna, jag suna suna lage#jethalal #Babitaji #tapu #TarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma pic.twitter.com/lBwBxROMlr — (@VaishnaviKhonde) September 9, 2021

A report in ETimes earlier quoted a source close to the two actors confirming that Raj, 24, and Munmun, 33, are serious about their relationship. So much so that their fellow cast members also give them respect and privacy. The source said, “Their respective families too, are not in the dark. Nobody teases them; they don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date.”

Earlier, when Raj posted a fire emoji on one of Munmun’s Instagram posts, the entire hell broke loose and fans started speculating how they might just be dating each other. No one has made any official statement on the same yet.