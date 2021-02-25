In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal revealed to Bhide and Mehta that the shop will sell-off in a few days and that they will have to take care of the house. However, Bhide is more concerned about maintenance. Bhide asks Jethalal for a maintenance cheque and asks him how will he pay it. Jethalal gets upset and tells Bhide that he has many other problems but he is only worried about the maintenance. Mehta asks him to hand over the maintenance cheque for the entire year. Bhide and Jethalal end up arguing and Bapu Ji asks them to stay calm. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter Aka Priya Ahuja’s Reunites With Goli Haathi Aka Kush, Shares Cute Photo

Bagga then enters with Jagatram, who shows interest in buying the shop. He asks Jethalal to give him the keys to the shop the next morning and he will give him the required amount. Jethalal agrees. Jagatram comes to meet him the next morning in his office. As they discuss the deal, Nattu Kaka comes running and asks him not to sell the shop. However, Jethalal asks them to hand over the keys to Jagatram but they refuse to do so. He tries to snatch the key from Bagga's hand when he wakes up. When he opens his eyes, he sees an auto driver standing next to him and he realises that it was just a bad dream.



The auto driver tells Jethalal that he fell asleep and they are standing outside Gokuldham for the past two hours. When Jethalal asks him why he did not wake him up, he responds by saying that he looked disturbed earlier but he slept peacefully. Jethalal then thanks him, pays his fare, and leaves. He decides to meet Babita and apologise to her. On the way, he meets Madhavi and Roshan and they asks him to stay strong for the family. He tells them about their dream and Madhavi asks him to never think of selling-off his shop.

