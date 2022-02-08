Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s popular character Babita ji (Babita Iyer) played by actor Munmun Dutta was arrested recently. It has been reported that the actor was interrogated for four hours in a police station in Haryana on Monday, February 7 and released on bail later. Munmun Dutta’s arrest was regarding a casteist remark she had used in a YouTube video last year. Her remarks on the Dalit society had offended people and the actress had even issued an apology after the huge controversy in 2021.Also Read - Here's Why People Are Baffled With Taarak Mehta's Shailesh Lodha Appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show

An FIR was registered against Munmun Dutta in Hissar police station in Haryana. As mentioned in Dainik Bhasker, the actor had to appear before the investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar. The orders were given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On January 28, Munmun Dutta's anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the special court set up under the SC/ST Act in Hisar.

For the uninitiated, Munmun Dutta had posted a video on her YouTube channel in 2021 where she had said, "I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don't want to look like a bhangi." Within no time, the video went viral and #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending on social media. She then had apologised to her fans for the controversial statement. "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same", Munmun Dutta's apology issued on Twitter.