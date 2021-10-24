Mumbai: Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta are popularly known as Tappu and Babita Ji of the famous Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, fans were left stunned after their dating rumours made headlines earlier this year. While the actors denied all such reports, Munmun also lashed out at fans for ‘age-shaming’ her. However, months after the reports surfaced, an old picture of Raj and Munmun is going viral on social media. In the picture, the two actors can be seen posing as they stand next to each other. While Munmun looks absolutely stunning in a floral print top, Raj wore a white-grey hoodie T-shirt.Also Read - Tapu Beta Masti Nahi! Nidhi Bhanushali Drops Stunning Pictures But Bhavya Gandhi's Comment Grab Eyeballs

In another picture, Munmun can also be seen holding Raj's hand. The picture is being widely shared on social media by several fan pages and is now going viral.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta had earlier also lashed out at the media for believing and publishing such reports. She had also lashed out at trolls for ‘age-shaming’ and ‘slut-shaming’ her. “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so-called ‘LITERATE’ ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not,” she had written in a long Instagram post.