Producer Asit Modi has clearly refused to resume the shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah anytime soon. In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, he mentioned that even though the norms have been relaxed by the government, the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are rising and one cannot take any risk. Several popular TV shows have gone back on the floors and the makers are taking strict precautions to ensure safety while shooting. However, Asit said that they are not in any kind of hurry to resume the shoot.

The producer explained, "We're not in a race to see who resumes shooting first or who airs fresh episodes first. We have to ensure that everyone is safe. We're discussing the way forward on video calls with the team. If we start and the guidelines change, it will impact the shoot. So, all I can say right now is that we will return to work soon."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the highest TRP gaining shows of the country. In fact, even during the lockdown period, it was just the next most-watched after Ramayam and Mahabharat when Sab TV plugged the old episodes. The popularity of ensemble cast knows no bounds and probably that's one of the reasons why the shoot can't begin soon. As per the new guidelines set by the government, only a certain number of people can be present on the sets. In the case of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the number of cast members alone is a lot that makes it difficult for the makers to meet the restriction guidelines.

While Asit Modi didn’t talk about the above-mentioned factor in detail, he said that it’s important that all his artistes have started feeling safe before coming on the sets. “We must follow the prescribed guidelines and take all necessary precautions, but we have a large cast, and everyone has their own USP. Sabse pehle zaroori hai ki artistes ka dar nikal jaaye. Cases in Mumbai are increasing and while the authorities have relaxed certain restrictions, they are also bound by certain limitations,” the producer explained.

