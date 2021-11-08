Mumbai: Ghanshyam Nayak, who used to play the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away earlier this year. While his demise left fans and friends in tears, there are speculations if the makers of the popular sitcom will introduce a new actor to replace the late Ghanshyam Nayak in the show. Even though there is no official confirmation so far, a viral post claims that the makers are finding new Nattu kaka for the show.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi New Luxury Car on Diwali. See Pics

The post features a senior actor claiming to be the new Nattu Kaka of the show. It was initially shared by one of the fan accounts of the show. The post features a senior actor sitting at Nattu Kaka’s place inside Gada Electronics (Jethalal’s shop in the show). A picture of late actor Ghanshyam Nayak has also been attached to the left side of the post. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Hold Hands In Viral Picture Amid Dating Rumours

Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on October 3. He was 77 and was battling cancer. His last rites were held in Mumbai on October 4. Several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors including Dilip Joshi, Mummun Dutta visited to pay final tribute to the actor. Recently, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas talked about the actor’s last days and revealed that his father had forgotten his own name on the day he took his last breath. “On October 2, Dad asked me; ‘Who am I?’ He had forgotten his own name. That is the time I realised that he’d started going into the other world,” Vikas told ETimes.

Taking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian television comedy shows running for over a decade. Recently, the show completed 13 years.