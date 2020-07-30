Actor Gurucharan Singh, who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reportedly quit the show. A report in Times of India suggests that actor Balvinder Singh Suri has been approached to replace Gurucharan in the show after he did not resume the shooting post lockdown in Mumbai. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah New Episodes Update: Asit Modi Says 'We Are Not in a Race to Resume Shooting'

Rumours have been rife about Gurucharan's exit for a while now. Earlier as well, it was reported that he had left the shoot for a few days citing creative differences with the makers. However, he was brought back to the show and continued to play his popular character. Now, the situation seems different and the report mentioned that the makers are already looking out for a suitable actor to play the character.

Meanwhile, Balvinder Singh Suri is known for playing the role of one of Shah Rukh Khan's friends in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The actor has also worked in other movies namely Loafer (1996), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Dhamaal (2007), and more.

Neither the makers nor the actors have given any official statement on the same. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular comedy-drama that airs on Sab TV. It has an ensemble cast lead by Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani (who’s absent currently) who play the role of Jethalal and Dayaben, respectively.