Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s hot pic: Actor Nidhi Bhanushali, aka Sonu Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, knows how to keep her Instagram game strong. After sharing some really stunning pictures of herself rocking a bikini, the young actor now dropped another lovely image from her latest photoshoot. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Struggles To Chop Potatoes As She Lives Village Life | See Photos

Nidhi could be seen donning a halter-neck dress with her deadlocks and a piece of head jewellery in the picture. Her powder blue dress looks perfect for summers and it also comes with a daring plunging neckline. The young Sonu from TMKOC is now a fashionista and this new picture is yet another proof of the same. Nidhi shares the picture on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Go on, burn a while (sic)” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Goes For Run in Forrest, Says 'Life Is Better In Wild' | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Legs, Fans Say 'Ye Wahi Sonu Hai Na'

Nidhi seems to be on a permanent vacation mode. A look at her Instagram profile will tell you how she is fond of exploring the woods and living her life with limited means. Apart from those deadlocks that create a fashion statement, she also rocks a septum nose ring and looks absolutely stylish.

Earlier, she broke the internet with her bikini pictures leaving the fans with dropped jaws. The audience of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was used to see her as a teenager in the Tappu gang before she quit the show and her bikini pictures left them totally amazed.

What do you have to say about her fashion choices?