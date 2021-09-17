Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere in October and with each passing day, fans are now eagerly waiting for the confirmed contestant of the list of the show. While people are speculating who will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house, if reports are to be believed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali is also likely to enter the show.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Adish Vaidya Quits The Show For Bigg Boss Marathi 3? Check Here

Nidhi Bhanushali, who often makes headlines with her stunning pictures, is likely to enter Salman Khan's show. While several entertainment portals claim the same, there is no confirmation of the same so far.

Nidhi was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide's daughter Sonu.

Meanwhile, The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT will be streamed on Voot select at 7 pm on September 18. People with a Voot Premium subscription will be able to watch the grand finale. The makers of the show have so far not announced the winning amount. While Karan Johar’s show will come to an end, it will be followed by Bigg Boss 15 which is expected to premiere in October on Colors TV. Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, Mohsin Khan, Mahika Sharma and Manav Gohil are the speculated contestants who are likely to enter the controversial show. However, the final contestants’ list has not been officially announced.

