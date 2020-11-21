Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has got infected with the coronavirus. He took to Twitter on Friday to reveal the news of his diagnosis. Modi mentioned that he had developed a few symptoms of COVID-19 and when he got himself tested, his reports showed that he had indeed contracted the virus. Also Read - From Getting Rs 50 Per Role to Being Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, How Dilip Joshi Has Come a Long Way

The producer asked all to take care of themselves and get tested if they have come in contact with him. His tweet read, “After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request🙏🏻who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.😊आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार❤️प्रार्थना🙏🏻आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप😀मस्त 💪स्वस्थ रहें” (sic) Also Read - 'Show People Taking a Bath'! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Dilip Joshi Speaks About 'Reality' Shown in Web Shows

After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request🙏🏻who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.😊आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार❤️प्रार्थना🙏🏻आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप😀मस्त 💪स्वस्थ रहें Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gogi Aka Samay Shah Files Police Complaint After Unknown Gang Attacks Him — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) November 20, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. The show’s fan following is in millions and it is loved even outside India for its sheer simplicity and household comedy. However, the show has seen a dip in its popularity in the last few months owing to the exit of Disha Vakani. The actor left the show after giving birth to her daughter and despite many rumours, she never returned.

Modi had earlier said that they are auditioning other actors for the role of Dayaben because ‘no one is bigger than the show’, however, they haven’t been able to find any replacement for Disha yet.