Mumbai: Television actor Priya Ahuja renewed her wedding vows with husband Malav Rajda on November 19 i.e on their 10th wedding anniversary. Priya is popularly known for her role as Rita reporter in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is directed by her husband. The couple organised Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet functions which were also attended by Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu in the show from 2012 to 2019 also join Priya’s Haldi ceremony.Also Read - TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Shares Unseen Pictures From Her First Show And Here Is The Reason To Rejoice | See Pics

The pictures of Priya and Malav’s wedding are now going viral on social media. Priya looked absolutely stunning in a baby pink and sky-blue lehenga. She accessorised the same with gold embellishments. On the other hand, Malav wore a white sherwani with golden work on it. While several pictures are now going viral on social media, in some of the pictures, the couple can also be seen posing with their two-year-old son, Ardaas. Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Stuns Fans With Her Weight Loss Transformation | Pics Will Leave You Motivated

Priya and Malav first met on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fell in love with each other. The couple tied the knot in November 2011 and welcomed their son in December 2019.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began on July 28, 2008, and is successfully running for over 13 years now. The show recently completed 3300 episodes. On this special occasion, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi thanked viewers for showering love and being a constant support.