Mumbai: Raj Anadkat is a popular face of Hindi television. He is popularly known as Tappu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada of the famous Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier this year, Raj Anadkat’s dating rumours with his co-star Munmun Dutta (aka Babita Ji) made headlines. While Munmun Dutta had dismissed all such reports, seems like Raj has been deeply affected by the same. Now, if reports are to be believed, Raj Anadkat is planning to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi Jams At His Daughter's Wedding, Fans Say 'Jetha Bhai Chaa Gaye'

As reported by Times Now News, Raj may be bidding adieu to the popular sitcom soon. The report claims that the actor has already put down his papers and is expected to wrap up his last shoot before Christmas. As per a report in ETimes, Raj was contemplating the decision of quitting the show for a long time now. However, he wasn’t able to make a decision so far. But since the contract of Raj was up for renewal, he and the production house decided not to extend it. While there is no official confirmation of Raj Anadkat leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, if this is true, it is surely sad news for all his fans. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Looks Fabulously Hot In Latest Photo, Fans Go 'Wow'

Earlier this year, the reports of Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta dating each other made headlines. However, the actor had dismissed all such reports calling them ‘cooked up’ stories. “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense,” Raj had written on his social media handle.

Raj had joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. Prior to him, it was Bhavya Gandhi who used to play the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom.