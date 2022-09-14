Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah memes: Actor Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha in the role of Taarak Mehta. He has already started shooting for the show and feels grateful to have got an opportunity in a popular show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, seems like the audience is really not happy with this new replacement in the show.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha Aka Taarak Mehta To Be Replaced By THIS Actor

Netizens took to social media to trend TMKOC on Wednesday and also shared memes over Lodha's replacement in the show. Many fans suggested that the makers should instead start a re-run of the old episodes than bringing in new faces and stretching the show. One Twitter user wrote, "#AsitModi bhaii humein wo purane episodes chahiye! Humein wo purane characters chahiye! Restart the telecast of old episodes at the same time slot. You will get more views. End the show! Now the show must not go on!… (sic)," another user said, "#Jethalal sir we can't see you with new Mehta Shahab

#TMKOC #sabtv (sic)."

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH FANS UPSET WITH SACHIN SHROFF REPLACING SHAILESH LODHA – CHECK TWEETS

#TMKOC

All hopes left on Jethalal now , the entire show is on his shoulders ! pic.twitter.com/Lh5EGT1n8Z — Het Tanna (@HetTanna56) September 14, 2022

Need this bat for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in world cup 2022 ❤️ #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/saU7hjkhPb — ᴋɪꜱʜ (@doublecentury45) September 14, 2022

With the exodus of noticable characters in the show. Its time to wrap up before its been told to do so #TMKOC — Santosh Karkera (@santoshbk) September 14, 2022

#TMKOC this is not just a show , it’s a feeling of entire India’s population .

Hardly be so in any of the house this have not been seen at fixed 08 :30 timing .

Friendships must be like Jethalal & Shailesh Lodha #bffs

Feeling bad to can’t see future episodes w such excitement — ani anjali (@anianjali1) September 14, 2022

Jethalal watching Daya, Sodhi, Anjali, Tappu, Sonu, Tarak Mehta leaving the show #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/dGHrxO6neq — Motivism (@Motivism) September 14, 2022

#AsitModi bhaii humein wo purane episodes chahiye! Humein wo purane characters chahiye! Restart the telecast of old episodes at the same time slot. You will get more views. End the show! Now the show must not go on! Mtlb koi dhang ka replacement bhi nhi la pate ho! #TMKOC — Nawlesh Kumar (@iamNawlesh) September 14, 2022

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys good popularity among the viewers. The show’s innocence and performances have also won the audience’s hearts. However, the show went through a lot of changes recently with many celebs leaving the show and getting replaced. While Sachin Shroff is the latest edition to the cast, the makers haven’t been able to find Disha Vakani’s replacement yet.

Meanwhile, Sachin is quite excited to have joined the show. In his latest interview with ETimes, the actor said he was heartily welcomed by the team on the sets and he’s looking forward to entertaining the audience. “I will try my best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta. Jis Tarah se paani mein shakkar ghul jaata hai swaad anusar waise hi (The way sugar dissolves in water as per taste). I will try my best to do justice to the role. I just want to request everyone to keep continuing to love our show and shower their blessings,” he said.

What are your thoughts on Sachin stepping into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha to play Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?