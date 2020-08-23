Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors Gurucharan Singh, who plays the role of Roshan, and Neha Mehta, who plays the role of Anjali, have decided to quit the show. A source close to the show told Indian Express that the decision for both was amicable for both the actors. The source also reveals that a new actor has been roped in to play the role of Roshan Singh and hunt for Neha’s character is currently underway. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah News: Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi to be Replaced by Dil Toh Pagal Hai Actor Balvinder Singh Suri?

The source added, "While Neha Mehta has bagged another show, Gurucharan Singh decided to opt out of the show owing to a family emergency. Balvinder Singh Suri will play the new Roshan, and he has already started the shoot."

The SAB TV sitcom has completed 12 years and the fans miss Disha Vakani aka Daya, who took a break from the show in 2017 after delivering a baby girl. The actor is yet to make a comeback. However, the makers are trying to find her replacement for a long time now, it is yet to be confirmed.

The show is based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta. Actor Shailesh Lodha plays the character inspired by the late journalist, retaining the name Taarak Mehta.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is India’s most viewed comedy show and has been running successfully for a decade now. The show’s first episode was aired on 28th July 2008. The show also enjoys a massive viewership of family audience worldwide. It aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences’ perception towards societal issues through comedy and is recognised as the platform on television for a progressive India.

The show is produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited.