Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta never fails to make headlines with her stunning looks and videos she shares on social media. She is widely loved as Babita Ji. While Munmun has been a part of the popular sitcom since the beginning, reports of her quitting the show emerged recently.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the cast had to shift to Daman but Munmun Dutta wasn't seen and remained absent from the episodes. Reportedly, Munmun has been absent from the show ever since the casteist comment controversy. Amid all this, reports of Munmun Dutta quitting the show created a buzz on social media. However, the show's production has now dismissed these reports and confirmed that Munmun is not quitting the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's production house, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd owned by Asitt Kumar Modi confirmed the news to ETimes and said, "Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect."

Earlier this year, multiple FIRs were registered against Munmun Dutta for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a viral video on social media. Back then, FIR was filed under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. However, the actor later issued an apology and wrote that she never intended to hurt or humiliate anyone. "This is in reference to a video I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of it meaning I immediately took the part down. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same (sic)," she had written.