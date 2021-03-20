Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the role of Bhide, on the popular show had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, he has shared his health update with the fans. In the video, he said that he is following all instructions and requests everyone not to take the matter lightly and wear masks for safety. He captioned it, “Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe.” Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru? Check Civic Body Chief Warning Amid Rising Corona Cases

Earlier, Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sundar, also tested positive for coronavirus. A source close to the show told ETimes, “Mandar was experiencing mild symptoms of cold since a week, those aggravated slowly- and then he went for the test when his doctor advised him. Little did he expect that it would show positive.”

Mandar also told ETimes, “My symptoms of cold had actually gone away but suddenly yesterday I could not smell camphor in puja. I felt I had lost the sense of smell and got myself tested. Upon getting the test, I immediately informed the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ unit that I shall stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly alright again. Yes, I am COVID positive but I am taking every possible care. As for my isolation, I am doing it at my home only. I have told Sonalika and Palak also to get themselves tested. Rishi, an AD on the show had a bit of cold and I told him too, he has thankfully tested negative. I have an oximeter at home. I am checking my oxygen levels every 3 hours and of course my temperature. But overall, I am fine. I am reading books, watching a lot of TV and taking vitamin pills, you can call it a short holiday for me.”