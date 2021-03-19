Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the role of Bhide, on the popular show has tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the narrative of the show is around Bhide’s character and his family but with him contracting the deadly virus, the makers have to shift the focus of the show abruptly. Mandar’s on-screen wife Sonalika Joshi Aka Mrs Madhavi Bhide and on-screen daughter Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu were shooting with him just before he tested positive. Also Read - Punjab Postpones Wheat Procurement Due to Coronavirus Spike, Will Start From April 10

Earlier, Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sundar, also tested positive for coronavirus. A source close to the show told ETimes, "Mandar was experiencing mild symptoms of cold since a week, those aggravated slowly- and then he went for the test when his doctor advised him. Little did he expect that it would show positive."

Mandar opened up on how he must have contracted the virus and said, "My symptoms of cold had actually gone away but suddenly yesterday I could not smell camphor in puja. I felt I had lost the sense of smell and got myself tested. Upon getting the test, I immediately informed the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' unit that I shall stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly alright again. Yes, I am COVID positive but I am taking every possible care. As for my isolation, I am doing it at my home only. I have told Sonalika and Palak also to get themselves tested. Rishi, an AD on the show had a bit of cold and I told him too, he has thankfully tested negative. I have an oximeter at home. I am checking my oxygen levels every 3 hours and of course my temperature. But overall, I am fine. I am reading books, watching a lot of TV and taking vitamin pills, you can call it a short holiday for me."

Meanwhile, Sonalika and Palak are awaiting their COVID-19 test results.