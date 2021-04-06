Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans are missing Dayaben on the show and the proof of it is the little conversation between director Malav Rajda and a fan. Commenting on a post of the show’s director, a user wrote, “Plz new daya ko lay aawo sir…itna wait ke ke bhi koi fayda hoga kay aap hi socho…bichare fans kabse wait kr rahe h daya ke liye (Please get a new Daya…there’s no use of waiting for so long…helpless fans have been waiting for Daya).” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta Gives Perfect Kiss to Love of Her Life

To which Malav responded by saying, "Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge…it's not in my hands at all. I just direct the show….can't take decision regarding actors n lot of other things but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (whatever happens, happens for the best)."

Post lockdown, the TRP of the show slipped with the new entry and plot of the show. Recently, a user commented on his post, "No, your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now." Manav had hit back at him and wrote, "Ok point noted."

As per the latest reports, the makers have found a new face of Dayaben and it is likely that Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Mehta, will play the role of Dayaben. However, in an interview, she said, “I’ve never considered playing Dayaben. I could have moulded myself as I have already played a crazy character in Belan Wali Bahu. Not like Dayaben of course, but it was another crazy thing. I think I love her character (Dayaben), who doesn’t? I don’t want to say no because never say never. As an actor, you should never say that. Now that I’m playing Anjali, mujhe kuch aur sochna bhi nai hai (I don’t want to think about anything else). I’m very happy playing that character. I feel there’s a lot I can offer to that character. So, there’s a lot more to explore since I’ve just been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6-7 months.”

Disha Vikani, known for her popular character Dayaben from one of the longest-running and successful shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah did not return to the show after her maternity leave. She had quit the show in 2017 after the birth of her daughter.