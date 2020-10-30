Actor Samay Shah, who plays the character of Gogi, in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has filed a police complaint after he was abused and received death threats from a gang of boys outside his residence in Mumbai. Also Read - Palak Sidhwani Aka Sonu Bhide From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Stuns in a New Video on Instagram - Watch

As reported by Spotboye, the actor has registered a complaint with the Borivali police after being threatened thrice by an unknown man who came with a few other men on Tuesday, October 27, and abused him. Samay narrated the incident and mentioned that he kept asking the man about what he wanted and why he was abusing him but he kept threatening him and this happened for the third time in a row.

“It was around 8:30 in the night when I reached my building after completing my shoot. This person suddenly came to me and started abusing me without any reason. He kept on saying ‘main tujhe kaat dalunga’, ‘tujhe maar daalunga‘ (I will kill you, I will cut you). I was taken aback by his behaviour and asked him what the problem was but he wasn’t ready to say anything except threatening me. My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon,” Samay explained. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Neha Mehta Makes Shocking Revelations After Quitting The Show

The actor’s family is scared for his life after they saw a gang of boys waiting outside their building for Samay in the CCTV Footage that was extracted to file the police complaint later. His mother Neema Shah said that this is the third incident in the last 15 days while earlier, there have been instances when unknown men would pass by their house hurling abuses at the actor. “We stay on the first floor and we have the main road facing the house. All of a sudden while I was at the window, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. I wasn’t able to see his face,” said Mrs Shah.

Samay’s family is disturbed after these incidents and have started accompanied him on the sets of his show. The police have begun the probe.