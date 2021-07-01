Mumbai: There are reports on social media that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Roshan Sodhi aka Jennifer Mistry is planning to quit the show due to her pregnancy. There has been a lot of speculations on whether Jennifer Mistry is a part of TMKOC or not as she is been missing from the recent episodes. Jennifer recently cleared the rumours and said that she is neither pregnant, nor she’s quitting the show. Roshan Sodhi (Mrs. Sodhi) aka Jennifer Mistry is quite frustrated with these reports and clears the same while speaking to ETimes. She said, “I have been getting too many messages since last night if I have quit ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Some are even asking if I am pregnant. The truth is far from otherwise. I have just not been well, of late.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanusali Aka Sonu Bhide Performs Underwater Yoga As She Takes Dip In Pool

The real reason of Jennifer's absence is something else. The actor revealed to the portal that she had requested the makers to exempt her from Daman schedule. "I had a lot of pain in the heel, which made my walk discomforting. I was on very strong medicines but the problem did not subside soon," she said.

Jennifer Mistry Aka Mrs. Sodhi on coming back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Jennifer Mistry said that she is ready to be back on the show as soon as she gets a call from the makers. "I am in touch with the team and there's no problem. I don't know why people jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies", the actor said.

If everything goes well, we’ll be able to see Jennifer aka Mrs. Sodhi soon on screen.