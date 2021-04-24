Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s shooting has come to a halt owing to the second wave of COVID-19 that has hit the country. Now, actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who essays the role of Natukaka, has revealed that it has been home for almost a month now as he last shot for the comedy show in March. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Spotted on The Sets, Is She Returning To The Show?

Speaking with Times of India, Nayak said, "It has been over a month since I am at home. There is no clarity as to when my track will start as the shooting has halted for now. The makers haven't taken any decision to shift base, too. I had shot for an episode in March and after that I am at home. I am sure the makers will start my track soon and show how Natukaka returns to Mumbai from the village."

When asked how he is coping up, he said, "t is very tough. I have been at home and my family also insists that I don't step out at all. But, I am dying to work and get back on the sets. How long will I live like this in isolation and away from my work? It is tough for senior actors because of the virus. I do understand the safety protocols for senior actors, but my mind and body need to get up and work."

On shifting the location of the shooting, he said, “That depends on the makers. As of now, I am not aware if the set will relocate or not. I am hoping that I will start shooting for Taark at Film City soon.”