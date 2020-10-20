Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s new Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar says that she cannot be Neha Mehta but will entertain the viewers. She says that comparisons are inevitable but she is not here to replace anyone but to make her own space. In an interview with a news portal, she spoke about being part of the popular show and said, “I believe it is the audience’s right to give us good and bad feedback. Whatever fame we get is because of them. That is why I say that if we are happy to hear their praise, we should also be prepared for their negative feedback. I know I will be compared because this is a very popular show and people have really appreciated the character.” Also Read - Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Diagnosed With COVID-19 Before Contracting Dengue



Talking about making her own space and comparison with Neha Mehta, she said, “I believe everyone deserves a chance, I cannot become Neha ji (actor Neha Mehta) but I will entertain people as Sunaina. I am here because of my fans that is why I don’t ignore anyone. There are some people who say your voice is a certain way, and other such things. There are various kinds of comparisons. I want to say I am not here to replace anyone. I am here to make my own place. I want audience to give me a chance and love.”



Meanwhile, Neha had said that she will return to the show if some changes were made. However, producer Asit Kumar Modi turned down the request and they already replaced Neha with Sunayana. He said, “Everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does good work. It is not possible to remove someone once casted.”

Earlier, Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta made shocking revelations in her last interview with TOI. She said, “Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure work in today’s times, but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind. Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands. Nobody will admit that he/she is wrong”.