Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Bhide is an enchanting beauty and there is no doubt about it. She often treats fans with her mesmerising looks and forest activities that she keeps getting indulged in. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen performing underwater yoga asanas. In the video, she can be seen taking a dip in the pool and goes fully underwater, and perform yoga asanas. She then flaunts her hot avatar and ends the video with a twirl. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Babita Aka Munmun Dutta Walks Ramp in Hot And Sexy Green Dress – Watch

She can be seen clad in a black top and red pants as she kept her deadlocks natural. She simply captioned the post ‘Calm’. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide Poses in a Hot Dress After Bikini Pics

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)



Earlier, she shared her photo clad in a backless, halter-neck denim dress with a deep neckline. She accessorised her look with a couple of rings, a piece of jewellery on her forehead, and a pair of earrings. She completed her look with blushed-up cheeks, kohl in her eyes, and a dash of lipstick. She captioned it, “Go on, burn a while. (sic)” Also Read - Nattu Kaka From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Has Last Wish: To Die With Makeup On

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)



Earlier this month, her video crazily went viral on social media wherein she can be seen taking a dip in the river in a sizzling blue and black bikini and starts swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle. (sic)” The video also showed her dog as he wandered around trees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)



Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.