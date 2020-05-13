Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The popular show with its much-loved characters is one of the oldest shows in India. Many shows come and go but TMKOC stayed and won many hearts since 2008. The show directed by Harshad Joshi, Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Malav Suresh Rajda is popular across people of different age groups. You won’t believe the reruns of the show in lockdown has also garnered a huge fan following. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Helps Old Man Admitted in ICU Smile, His Son's Post Thanking The Makers Goes Viral

Since 2008, several actors were replaced by a new face for the character of Sonu Bhide, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bhide. In 2019, TMKOC welcomed Palak Sidhwani as a new Sonu. While speaking to TOI, Palak said that she has developed close bond with co-stars. She is close to her onscreen parents Mr and Mrs Bhide played by Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. Palak also revealed that she calls the Aayi Baba in real life too. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bagha aka Tanmay Vekaria Under Quarantine After 3 Residents in His Society Test Positive For COVID-19

“Yes, I call them Aai-Baba in real-life too. In fact, a lot of people tell me that why do you address them that way in real-life as well. Also, we three have got used to it and I like calling them Aai-Baba. They know that I won’t call them Mandar sir, uncle or Sonalika ma’am or aunty. I have never called them by their name,” shared Palak with TOI. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Following PM Modi's Advice Amid Lockdown

Palak talked about her bond with her reel life Aayi aka Sonalika Joshi. She said, Talking about her bond with Sonalika Joshi, the actress said, “Yes, she treats me like her daughter and we instantly got along from the moment I met them during the mock shoot of the show. There were three girls on the mock shoot day and we shot for the first scene and was sitting and waiting for the next scene to begin. During the break I showed her my advertisements that I had done and there was no awkwardness that I was sitting with such a popular and senior artist. She made me comfortable and was extremely warm towards me. Same goes Baba (Mandar) they both are very cooperative when we have scenes together. They help, guide and motivate me a lot. I think I am very lucky that I met them and got them as my co-stars and as my Aai-baba. I get to learn a lot from them and I enjoy shooting with them”.