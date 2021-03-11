Actor Priya Ahuja, aka Rita Reporter of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made a special post on Instagram that is now going viral on the internet. The actor who had her first baby in 2019 shared a few bikini photos of herself to highlight the importance of spreading body positivity. The actor mentioned how she is a mother and she’s proud of her body for bearing a baby all these months. Also Read - Unilever to Remove Word 'Normal' From Beauty Products Across World to Promote Inclusivity

Flaunting her imperfectly perfect body, Priya mentioned how she loves her stretch marks that symbolise her strength and her power as a mother. The actor, who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a long time back, added that her body hasn’t recovered completely after giving birth to a child but she is in love with it. Priya also said that she wants other moms to be comfortable with their bodies than testing themselves on the beauty standards set by society. Priya gave a shout out to all kinds of women in her inspiring post and wrote, “Yes m laughing literally lol

Laughing that yes I don’t hv a perfect looking body now

I have stretch marks I have loose skin n fat too 🤷🏻‍♀️ but I’m proud of all that cz I have given birth!

For 9 months this tummy was his home!

My body took care of him

N yes till now it hasn’t completely recovered inside out!

But I feel it's still beautiful!!

Cheers to all the mommies n all the women who gave birth

Who kept someone else’s life above their’s 💗

PS : Also Cheers to women who don’t wish to have a baby or who r trying to have one or who wants to have one but waiting fr the right time!!

Cheers to womanhood!! Cheers to our bodies!!

PPS: @malavrajda I asked u take a hot looking pic 🤷🏻‍♀️” (sic)

Priya’s bikini pictures speak volumes of the kind of confidence and love that a woman needs to endure and reflect in her actions and choices. There’s no ceiling that can’t be shattered, and no path that can’t be measured. Your thoughts on Priya’s post?