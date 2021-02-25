Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who rose to fame for playing Sonu in the popular show, took to Instagram to share her pictures from a vacation in the snow-clad mountains. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a purple sweater teamed up with a grey overcoat and a pair of sunglasses. With minimal makeup, she kept her hair natural. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal Sells His Shop, Nattu Kaka Tries To Stop Him

She captioned it, “Out of the blue today my friend sent me these pictures from a couple of years ago. So here they goooo! It’s starting to get really hot in Bombay, makes me miss starting my day by waking up in a tent, brushing my teeth with ice cold water from the streams, followed by walking for hours in these perfectly rugged mountains of north India.”

In another post, she shared a video as she takes the morning walk along with her dog and shows her fans the sunrise.

In another set of pictures, she shared the throwback photos clad in a plunging neckline multi-colour dress.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show. She had to leave to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society.