Taarak Mehta’s Sundarlal Aka Mayur Vakani Makes Incredible Sculpture of PM Narendra Modi, Fans Say ‘Iske Paise Bhi Jethalal…’

Actor Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sundar Lal, Dayaben's brother in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has multiple talents. Check out his latest artwork where he creates a sculpture of PM Narendra Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Actor Mayur Vakani, popularly known as Sundar from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is also a talented sculptor. He is an artist and his Instagram profile is full of photos flaunting his stunning work. His latest piece of art is now going viral and it seems really special to many people on social media. Mayur took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his new masterpiece.

Disha Vakani’s on-screen and off-screen brother made an incredible sculpture of PM Narendra Modi and he put it on display on his Instagram. The actor and his team could be seen giving the final touches to the sculpture that looks exactly like PM. TMKOC‘s Sundar Lal shared the picture of his dynamic art piece on social media and captioned it, “SELFIE WITH PM (sic).”

Many fans took notice of his hardwork and celebrated his work by commenting on the post. One user commented, “Roj sundar lal jethalal ko topi pahnate the ab modiji ko pahnate huye😂😂 (sic),” while another wrote, “Jethalaal se liye honge statue ke paise 😂 (sic).”

Mayur is loved for his performance in the role of Sundar Lal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a long-running comedy-drama on Sab TV. Disha has left the show but she hasn’t been replaced yet as Dayaben. Seems like this is one family of people with multiple talents! What do you think of Mayur’s work here?