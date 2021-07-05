Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and widely loved shows on Indian television. Its characters have become a household name over the years. Now in a recent video, the show’s Atmaram Tukaram Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar can be seen flaunting his singing skills as he pays tribute to veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Also Read - Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi Had No Work For a Year Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Watch video

Mandar Chandwadkar took to social media singing Sach Mere Yaar Hai and paying his heartfelt tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam. The video has not just proved that Mandar is a big fan of the late singer but also proves that he is an amazing singer as well. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Missing u sp bala sir… this was on demand of my director @malavrajda..#spbala Subramanium#singers#keepsupporting#behappy#tmkoc."

Fans and friends were left stunned listening to Mandar's voice. Several people took to the comment section of Mandar's post appreciating his singing skills. While Mandar's on-screen daughter Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani dropped a heart emoji, Anjali Mehta aka Sunayana Fozdar wrote, "Wat a performance this was."

SP Balasubrahmanyam was suffering from COVID-19 and passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 74.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began on July 28, 2008, and is running successfully for over 13 years now. It has also become the longest-running Indian sitcom. With this, the show will soon enter the Guinness Book of World Records. Reportedly, the show will be registering for the record very soon. The show has previously registered itself in the Limca Book Of World Records for the same. Recently, the popular comedy sitcom also completed its 3000 episodes.